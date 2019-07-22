10 people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Ten people were injured in a three-vehicle crash when one of the vehicles drove into a convenience store in Loris.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday at the Hot Spot, 1798 Highway 701.

One person was ejected in the crash and airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Nine other patients were taken to the hospital via ambulance. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening at this point, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The Loris Fire Department and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety were on the scene with HCFR.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.