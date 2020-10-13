10-year-old uses music to drum up support for the South Carolina Aquarium

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Drumming is more than a passion for 10-year-old Luke Jennings, it’s a lifestyle.

“I went to Bach to Rock and I tried out all the different instruments and I was like I don’t like these so I started playing the drums and I really liked them,” said Jennings.

When he’s not drumming at home, he’s bringing his skills to the cul de sac for the whole neighborhood to see. A makeshift drum set at the entrance to Enclave in Mt. Pleasant is a way for Jennings to raise money for the South Carolina Aquarium, specifically the Sea Turtle Care Center.

Jennings says he got the idea from a YouTube video.

“I love turtles. They’re my favorite animal definitely. I have a passion for them,” said Jennings. “I like turtles and I like drums and I can drum right here in the front of my neighborhood and raise money.”

2020 has left the SC Aquarium searching for funding because their doors were closed for two months.

“We’re still here taking care of these patients,” said Melissa Ranley, the manager of the Sea Turtle Care Center. “We’re still doing surgery we’re still paying for all the medication, feeding over 5,000 animals here at the aquarium, but without that revenue stream of admissions it’s been a real challenge.”

This year, the center has worked with almost 30 turtles with more expected to come in during the winter months.

“We couldn’t do what we do without young people like that who have such passion for seeing marine life being rehabilitated and conservation efforts,” said Ranley.

So far, Luke believes he’s raised over $100 for the cause. This is his second fundraising effort. The first one raised donations for the Charleston Animal Society.

In coordination with the South Carolina Aquarium, the Jennings family has worked to set up a GoFundMe page for the Sea Turtle Care Center.

Additionally, the aquarium launched a fundraising campaign called Our World Without to help save their education programs and the Sea Turtle Care Center. More information on the campaign can be found here.

