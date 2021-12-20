Road reopens after 100 gallons of fuel spills onto roadway in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 90 in Conway was temporarily closed after an oil spill Monday morning.

At about 9:10 a.m., crews were sent to the area of Highway 90 at Tilly Swamp Road after a crash caused approximately 100 gallons of fuel to spill onto the roadway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

A dump truck was struck by a trailer that came off another vehicle, causing damage to the truck and fuel to to spill onto the roadway, according to HCFR.

There were no reported injuries and people are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

South Carolina DHEC and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety are investigating.

The road was reopened, as of 11 a.m.