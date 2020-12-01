$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A $10,000 Mega Millions lottery ticket was purchased in Myrtle Beach.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said the ticket was bought at Tiger Mart #15 on North Kings Highway. The ticket holder matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number on Friday (4, 10, 27, 35, 58 and MB: 10).

The odds of winning $10,000 playing Mega Millions are 1 in 931,001.

The winner came within one number of winning the Mega Millions jackpot. Lottery winners in Fort Mill and Newberry also were one number away from the top prize.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is Tuesday night. Tickets are $2 and need to be purchased by 10 p.m. for the 11 p.m. drawing. The winner must overcome odds of 1 in about 303 million and can choose between a cash option of $177 million or an annuity worth $229 million.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday night. The jackpot is $231 million with a cash value of $180 million. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 Wednesday night.

