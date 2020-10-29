$100,000 lottery ticket sold at Florence gas station

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Powerball lottery ticket sold at a Florence store was within numbers of winning it all.

The ticket, which was sold at Ken’s Corner on Pamplico Highway, raked in a total of $100,000 in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. The Florence player purchased PowerPlay for an additional $1 so their prize was doubled to $100,000.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

LATEST HEADLINES: