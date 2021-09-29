$10K Mega Millions ticket sold at Myrtle Beach Food Lion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Check your tickets — one lucky person who purchased a ticket in Myrtle Beach won $10,000 Tuesday night.

The ticket was sold at the Food Lion at 3501 Belle Terre Boulevard and matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000. The player missed winning the jackpot by one number.

The winning number was 18-30-43-68-69 and Megaball number 22. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball number are 1 in 931,001. Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.