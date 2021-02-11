10th Annual Lunch of Love fundraiser to help three local humane societies

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The 10th Annual Lunch of Love fundraiser helps three local humane societies raise money, awareness, and adoptions on Friday, February 12th.

Lunch of Love is an annual event that the Grand Strand Humane Society, North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, and Florence Humane Society put on with local Mellow Mushroom restaurant locations.

A $10 lunch ticket will buy you one of four lunch options at Mellow Mushroom on Friday.

For every ticket sold, 50% goes towards the shelters to help with animal’s vet care and everyday needs.

The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society said their needs are never-ending.

Right now, the shelter has about 60 dogs and 50 cats available for adoption.

They need food, blankets, towels, paper towel, laundry soap, and dish soap.

“It’s a never-ending thing here. You’re always washing and always doing dishes and cleaning up after the animals,” Rosemary Pine, North Myrtle Beach Shelter Manager, said.

Orders can be made to-go or dine in.

“We know right now with the virus and everything people are a little worried about coming out, but we’ve made it so people can order online, or stye can go to our Facebook page to look for the link and you can pre-order,” Sue Pantano, Director of Business at North Myrtle Beach Humane Society said.

If you purchase a ticket before noon today, you will be placed in a drawing for a chance to win prizes, including a $1,000 Petsmart gift card or a two-night staycation at the Caribbean Resort with a $100 restaurant gift certificate to Sea Captain’s House.

Thursday, February 11th at noon is the last chance to buy tickets.

Adoptions

The humane society is arranging adoptions a little differently during the pandemic.

The shelter asks that you go on their website, where you can find pictures and information of every dog and cat up for adoption.

Once you know which animals you are interested in, you can call and make an appointment to (843) 249-4948.