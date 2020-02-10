10th Annual Women’s Leadership Conference and Celebration of Inspiring Women begins today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The 10th Annual Women’s Leadership Conference & Celebration of Inspiring Women begins this morning at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

This is the third year in a row the conference is sold out and they are expecting 800 people will attend.

The department of Women in Philanthropy and Leadership at Coastal Carolina University hosts the Women’s Leadership Conference & Celebration of Inspiring Women each year and it’s their largest event.

The department works to provide scholarships and mentorship opportunities to students at CCU.

The conference brings in several speakers, has a Women’s Health and Wellness Expo and provides networking opportunities.

This year, designer and entrepreneur Rebecca Minkoff will speak as well as South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.

Conference organizers tell News13, they look to bring in women from several different industries and backgrounds. This year several women will speak to their experience with diversity and inclusion while working for corporations like Coca-Cola and Papa Johns.

“When you bring 800 women together to hear inspiring stories from other women it can do nothing but great things for the community,” Hatton Gravely, Director of Women in Philanthropy and Leadership at CCU said. “Whether you get tips on work-life balance, or hearing how someone started their own organization, or how they are giving back, it just inspires other women to do the same.”

Gravely says having a Women’s Health and Wellness Expo as part of this conference each year is extremely important.

“They make it very fun and interactive, but also extremely informative,” Gravely said. “They have doctors, they have activities for women to explore such as a bone density scan.”