11 arrested on 37 drug charges in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City Police Officers have arrested 11 people on drug charges following searches over the past few days.

According to the Lake City Police Department, officers arrested Lawrence Graham, Ronnel Carson, Scott Filyaw, Jeffery Lynch, Johnny Parker, Christy Miles, Bryant Vu, Phillip Carr, Montell Washington, Bobby McGee, and Ashley Martin. Between them, they are charged with 37 felony drug warrants.

According to Lake City Police those charges include distribution of meth, distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of cocaine, distribution of heroin, distribution of schedule II and III prescription pills, as well as possession with intent to distribute (PWID) cocaine, PWID crack cocaine, PWID schedule II prescription pills, possession of meth and unlawful possession of firearms.

These arrests are the result of covert drug investigations according to Lake City Police. So far, officers have seized over $4,500.00 in U.S. currency, several grams of meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, prescription pills, as well as firearms.

Lake City Police say that several of the offenders are repeat offenders, some of which are currently on probation, or parole. More arrest and warrants are expected.