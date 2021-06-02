11 cats, 8 dogs and more found in ‘deplorable’ conditions in South Carolina home

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — 11 cats, eight dogs, four snakes and a bearded dragon were found in “deplorable” conditions and removed from a Laurens County home on May 25.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said animal control responded to the home on Carriage Farms Court following reports of a malnourished dog at the location. A deputy responding to the area located an underweight dog with spine, hip and rib ones showing. The sheriff’s office claimed to find seven other dogs on the property at the time with no water in sight, expect for a small amount that was green and contained insects.

In a post on their Facebook page, the sheriff’s office stated they discovered “deplorable conditions to include feces in various rooms on the floors, sunken floors, an infestation of roaches, and an overwhelming odor.”

All animals found on the property were removed from the home. Clinton Animal Hospital aided animal control staff in vaccinating and evaluating each animal. Each animal received flea/tick treatment, deworming and clean kennels, according to the sheriff’s office.

In total, eight people were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The following were charged with ill treatment of animals, in general and ill treatment of animals, torture: Marlena Dodgens, Brailyn Young, Michael Yeargin and Tequila Lloyd.

The following were arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals, in general: Christopher Dodgens, Brian Dodgens, Michael Dodgens and Cortney Dodgens.