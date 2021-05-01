11 people injured in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 544; traffic backed up in both directions

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Eleven people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 544 between Red Hill and Socastee on Saturday afternoon.

Horry County Fire rescue issued a traffice advisory and asked drivers to please avoid the area.

Traffic is backed up on Highway 544 in both directions, according to Tony Casey, public information & community outreach specialist with Horry County.

The crash happened at about 2:20 at Fetlock Drive on Highway 544.

One person was entrapped and 11 were taken to the hospital with injuries, Casey said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating.

This is a developing story.