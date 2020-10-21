11 resident deaths, 6 hospitalizations at Tennessee assisted living facility

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – 11 residents of an assisted living facility in Tennessee have died due to COVID-19, officials confirmed in a statement.

According to a media statement dated October 20, there have been 11 resident deaths at Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center due to COVID-19 and six more residents are currently in the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

The release said 12 residents are actively in isolation at the facility after positive test results and 21 residents have recovered from the virus.

Six SNRC staff members are in quarantine at home after testing positive for coronavirus. The statement also said 17 staff members have recovered from the virus.

The statement says the facility is “continuing to routinely test all staff and residents,” and SNRC’s Medical Director, Dr. Laurence James, is working to ensure health precautions and guidelines are strictly followed.

“Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center remains vigilant against this wicked virus afflicting our nation and local community. We deeply covet your prayers and support as we all face this terrible virus and worldwide pandemic.”