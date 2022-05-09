ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A EF1 tornado that touched down in Rockingham County on Friday had winds of 110 mph, according to the Blacksburg office of the National Weather Service.

Tornadoes are measured using the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, which became operational on Feb. 1, 2007. It’s used to assign a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage, the NWS said.

EF1 tornados entail “moderate damage” and often involve structural damage, according to the NWS, which said the the projected wind speeds of an EF1 tornado are between 73-112 mph. That mean’s Friday’s tornado was rather intense and close to being considered an EF2.

The tornado traveled 7.9 miles, starting on Sunset View Road and ending just north of the US-29 Business and Crutchfield Road intersection in Reidsville, the NWS said. It reportedly was 300 yards wide at its maximum width.

Path of the storm (Google Maps)

The Blacksburg office of the National Weather Service sent its team of meteorologists into Rockingham County to help emergency services determine the extent of the damages.

Photo courtesy of Steve Emerson

Photo courtesy of Quenda Adams

Photo courtesy of Gretchen King

Photo courtesy of Gretchen King

Photo courtesy of Brandon Wilson

Photo courtesy of Brandon Wilson

Photo courtesy of JC Pender

Photo courtesy of JC Pender

Photo courtesy of Steve Emerson

“Today has been very productive in regards to debris removal and access to damaged areas,” The Rockingham County Department of Emergency Services said in a statement.

More damage assessments are taking place on Monday with teams touring the damaged areas in marked vehicles, the Rockingham County Department of Emergency Services said.