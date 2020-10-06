11,000 NC residents mailed pre-filled voter registration with incorrect information

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Around 11,000 residents in North Carolina were mailed pre-filled voter registration applications with incorrect names, addresses and date-of-birth information, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The State Board said Civitech, a technology vendor that works with companies and campaigns to promote voter registration, inadvertently mailed the letters to residents.

Civitech worked with Print Mail Pro to send the registration forms to North Carolinians who are eligible to register. The printing company said the error occurred during the final stages of digital processing. Corrected forms are being sent to those who received incorrect ones.

“This was an isolated incident that affected roughly .3% of the total processed in North Carolina,” said Print Mail Pro CEO Shelley Hyde. “We have taken corrective action in retraining our staff and have added checks to prevent this from happening again.”

Civitech and the State Board said residents should disregard and discard any mail they receive with incorrect information and to diligently review any election-related mail from third parties.

“With a month before the election, voters are likely to see an increase in election-related mailings,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “Carefully review these mailings, and please remember that accurate information about the elections process, including how to register to vote, and how to check your voter registration status, are available at NCSBE.gov.”

