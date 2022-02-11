11th grade student arrested for having loaded gun in Robeson County school

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 11th grader at Red Springs High School in Robeson County was arrested for having a loaded gun in school, according to Glen Burnette III, Ed.D., Chief Communications Officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The student was arrested around 10 a.m. Friday after the loaded weapon was found on campus, according to Burnette.

The weapon was found after staff members were alerted and searched the child. The student will automatically be suspended for 365 days, according to authorities.

Charges against the student are anticipated, but have not yet been filed at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

Multiple guns have been found on Robeson County students this academic year, including a second-grader who had a gun, a kindergartener who was given a backpack with a gun inside and a ninth-grader who was found with a gun on campus.

A 15-year-old student was caught in the fall with a loaded gun at Lumberton High School. Another gun loaded gun was found at Purnell Sweet High School. In August, a 10th-grade student was found at Lumberton High School with a gun and cocaine.