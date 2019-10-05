12 arrested after prostitution sting in Lowcountry

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) -The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Goose Creek Police Department to conduct an investigation in reference to solicitation of prostitution in the Goose Creek area.

During the investigation, 12 subjects were found to be soliciting prostitutes for an unlawful transaction in exchange for drugs and/or money.

Damien B. Abraham, Joseph M. Wright, Devon M. Wigfall, James W. Starks, Jr., Kyle A. Tyler, John W. Phillips, Michael K. Pearson, Leon J. Creel, Kenneth F. Pike were all arrested for solicitation of prostitution.

Michael K. Pearson was also arrested for possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine.

Leon J.Creel was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute Cocaine and resisting arrest.

Kenneth F. Pike was arrested for simple possession of Marijuana.

All subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center to wait for a bond hearing.