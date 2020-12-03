’12 Days of Christmas Cash’; South Carolinians owed $700M in unclaimed property dollars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina State Treasurer’s Office wants to deliver holiday cash to South Carolinians through a holiday campaign called ’12 Days of Christmas Cash.’

The ’12 Days of Christmas Cash’ campaign is part of an initiative to return missing funds collected in the unclaimed property program.

The state treasurer’s office has almost $700 million in unclaimed property money to give back to South Carolina.

“It is about how we spread the Christmas green as they call it,” South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis said. “Everybody needs money year-round, especially at Christmas time.”

These lost dollars belong to businesses, churches, charities and individuals.

Unclaimed property can be anything from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance proceeds and forgotten utility deposits that have gone without any activity or contact with the owner for a year or more.

The state owes some people in Horry and Florence County some serious cash.

Loftis is urging South Carolinians to check and see if the state has a gift in store for them this year. Checking could bring a big surprise.

“We’ll have some really big claims, but the really important ones are the single mothers, who can get their kids back in school in January, or it is the grandparent who needs money for medical bills. We have had people say ‘I need to bail my son out of jail,’” Loftis said.

In Florence, there is $16.5 million waiting to find its rightful owners. The amount currently unclaimed in Horry County is about twice that amount at $32.5 million unclaimed dollars.

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) estimates that 1 in 10 Americans have unclaimed property owed to them by their state.

While some checks come out to be a couple of hundred dollars, Loftis said a Myrtle Beach man was one of several to come out with a couple hundred thousand.

“I called him and said, ‘We have a $200,000 amount for you from this rental car company.’ He says I sold out,” Loftis explained. “I said, ‘All I can tell you is this company says they owe you this money, and if you would like to have it send me a copy of your driver’s license and address and something that shows me you owned the rental car business at the time.’”

Loftis said the Myrtle Beach man did, and he sent him $200,000.

Loftis recommends checking for unclaimed property twice a year. All it takes is a quick internet search to see if any of it belongs to you.

Starting Monday, the campaign will run for 12 consecutive days. The State Treasurer’s Office will highlight people, businesses, churches, and other organizations across the state that are due funds.

The posts will be featured on the agency’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

To check and see if there’s money under your name, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: