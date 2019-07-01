12 people injured in boat collision

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue teams responded to a boat collision Sunday night in Myrtle Beach.

According to a post on the Horry County Fire Rescue Facebook page, the two boats collided at approximately 8:30 p.m., in the area of 735 Smith Blvd. on the Intracoastal Waterway in Myrtle Beach.

One boat ended up atop another.

Four patients were transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this time. Eight other patients signed waivers to not be transported for their injuries.

The Horry County Fire Rescue boat and dive teams responded to this incident.

Count on News13 for updates on this story.