12-year-old honors fallen North Myrtle Beach Sgt. with 1 mile run

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Twelve-year-old Zechariah honored fallen North Myrtle Beach Sergeant Gordon William Best by running a mile in his memory.

Running 4 Heroes is a non-profit that seeks to raise funds for injured first responders and honoring falling officers. Zechariah resumed his tribute runs Sunday and his first mile of 2021 was for Best.

Best was responding to an early morning shots fired call when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet road, striking a utility pole. He left behind a wife and two young children.

Zechariah also ran a mile in honor of fallen Myrtle Beach officer Jacob Hancher after he was killed in the line of duty in October.

LATEST HEADLINES: