125 homes proposed off SC Highway 90 move forward despite flood concerns

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A proposal to build more than 100 homes off of South Carolina Highway 90 is moving forward.

The 80-acre property is the latest location a developer has proposed building houses off highway 90 and, once again, people living along the road told Horry County’s planning commission they’re worried about traffic, as well as flooding, especially after Hurricane Florence.

“I don’t think any more houses should go on highway 90,” said Christina Tengan, a resident opposed to the development. “If (the developer) puts houses in there, guaranteed it’s going to flood. If we didn’t have International Drive, we would have nowhere to go to get supplies or get out.”

Beverly Homes is looking to build 125 houses off 90, across from the Astoria Park neighborhood and about a mile east of International Drive. Since the proposal met the technical requirements, planning commission unanimously voted Thursday evening to recommend approval of it. County council will now need to pass three readings of the proposal to approve it.

Forrest Beverly with Beverly Homes says about half of the land won’t be developed and those wetlands will help with drainage.

“All that water will be going to the back to the natural swamp and into the Waccamaw watershed,” said Beverly.

That land where no houses would be built still flooded after Florence, right up to where the new homes would go.

“We can say it’s not going to come here and we have pictures that shows it here,” said planning commission member Chris Hennigan. “What’s to say that the next storm is not going to be worse?”

Beverly says the project will meet all county stormwater standards and Beverly Homes will work with anyone living in the proposed development or nearby.

“You know we’re going to be there to see those issues all the way through,” Beverly said. “We’re not looking to flip this, turn it over to somebody else and let them deal with the issues.”

Another development for 202 homes on Four Mile Road was deferred Thursday, so no action was taken.