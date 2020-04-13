127 new cases of COVI-19 in SC, including 13 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC on Monday announced 127 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and five additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,439, and those who have died to 87.

All five additional deaths occurred in elderly individuals with underlying health conditions and were residents of Aiken (1), Beaufort (1), Greenville (2), and Kershaw (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (1), Anderson (3), Berkeley (7), Charleston (12), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (4), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (7), Greenville (7), Greenwood (1), Hampton (2), Horry (13), Jasper (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Marlboro (1), Pickens (3), Richland (30), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (14), Sumter (4), Union (1), York (2).

DHEC Releases Updated Summary and Projections

DHEC today provided an updated summary regarding cases confirmed to date as well as projections through May 2. On March 6 the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Carolina. The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 2,000 new cases per week by early May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 8,677 confirmed cases on May 2.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Marion County lost one case from their total counts as the individuals were determined during case investigations to be residents of other counties and states.