11-year-old girl dead, 2 others injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – An 11-year-old girl is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting in Anderson, early Sunday morning.

Authorities say three people were shot at a home on West End Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the three victims were taken to the hospital where one later died.

The other two shooting victims are 11-years-old and 18-years-old, the coroner says.

The coroner’s office says that the 11-year-old was sent to a hospital in Greenville and the 18-year-old went straight to surgery at AnMed Health Medical Center. He says that both victims are in critical condition.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The Coroner’s office says all victims were inside the home when someone started shooting from the outside.

The death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Anderson Police are in the preliminary stages of this investigation.

Police say they don’t believe there is an immediate threat to the community at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.