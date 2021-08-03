134 wanted offenders arrested in statewide ‘Operation Summer Blitz’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — One hundred thirty four people were arrested in a statewide warrant sweep, “Operation Summer Blitz.”

The sweep was conducted from July 19 – 23 and was to locate and apprehend wanted sex offenders, domestic violence offenders, gang members, violent offenders, and offenders who have violated their conditions of supervision.

Darlington County – SCDPPPS Agent approaches home

Florence County – SCDPPPS Agent briefing

“There were 264 SCDPPPS Agents along with officers from 31 various federal, state, county and

local law enforcement agencies that worked in 37 counties throughout the state to arrest wanted

offenders. We also had 97 warrants cleared,” said Chad Gambrell, SCDPPPS Deputy Director for

Offender Supervision and Enforcement Services.”

The term “cleared” means that a warrant is disposed of due to an offender’s death, incarceration or relocation to another state.