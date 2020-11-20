14 Myrtle Beach break-ins so far in November, popular non-profit coffee house among the victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – So far in November, 14 businesses have broken into in Myrtle Beach, among them a popular local nonprofit coffee house that helps the homeless and those in recovery.

Fresh Brewed Coffee House on Broadway Street in downtown Myrtle Beach is one of at least 14 reported break-ins among businesses and hotels, so far in November, near downtown and Ocean Boulevard, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

The coffee house is boarded up after someone broke-in through the window and stole the cash register, among other items.

Earlier in the week, someone was street cleaning and called the police to report the shattered glass outside the entrance.

Sitting behind the Myrtle Beach City Hall, the coffee shop has welcomed all walks of life for 20 years, from the homeless community to those in recovery.

“We do not blame them,” Carlis Williams, barista at Fresh Brewed Coffeehouse said. “It’s just we do not want anyone desperate enough to have to break into the coffee house because we are a nonprofit. Anyone who knows us around the community knows that we don’t get a lot of money anyway.”

What started as a bible study with a pot of coffee two decades ago, now serves coffee in the heart of Myrtle Beach to all walks of life.

Behind the shattered glass is a home to anonymous recovery groups, bible studies and people who are homeless.

A separate window is still boarded up at the coffee house after a break-in awhile back.

Barista Carlis Williams says the coffee shop is known as a safe haven. Her message to the person who just broke in? She wishes they would have just asked for help.

“We probably would have been like, ‘if you need a cookie and a few dollars, we would have opened the door for you.’ You don’t have to break the window. We are just here for the community,” Williams said. “We are much more than just a business or a coffee shop. We are people’s home away from home.”

The coffee house has security cameras, but employees say they were not working when someone broke in. Employees say they are working on getting a lockbox and replacing the cashier.

No arrests have been made.

