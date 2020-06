ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) – At lease 14 people were displaced from their homes after an apartment fire in Atlantic Beach, according to firefighters with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Source: HCFR

It happened in the 400-block of 31st Avenue South after midnight Monday morning. According to a post on one of HCFR’s social media sites, crews from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue assisted with the response. The post also says no injuries were reported.

