14-year-old Georgia runaway may be in SC with man, deputies say

HALL Co., Ga. (WSPA) — Deputies say a teen who ran away from Georgia may be in the Upstate with a 23-year-old man.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for Brooklynn McKenzie Rivera.
Deputies say the 14-year-old ran away from home.
Brooklynn is believed to be with Gregory Austin Cline. Deputies say Cline is 23.
Both may be in the Greenville area traveling in a gray 1998 Honda Accord with tag number 4607MW, according to deputies.
Brooklynn is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 126 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ayers at 770-533-7187.