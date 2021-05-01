14-year-old girls described as best friends killed during ATV crash in South Carolina

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA/AP) – Two 14-year-old girls who a coroner described as best friends have died in an all-terrain vehicle crash.

Authorities say the ATV struck a tractor-trailer in the small Laurens County town of Joanna around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Troopers say the girls were tying to cross state Highway 56.

The coroner’s office says 14-year-old Jasmine Peake and 14-year-old Madison Simmons died at the scene. The state Highway Patrol says a special team of troopers is investigating the crash.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Milton Road at Pickens Street. Troopers said the girls were on a 2013 Honda ATV.

The coroner’s office said the girls were not wearing helmets and died at the scene.

Autopsies are scheduled for Friday morning to help determine the cause of the crash, the coroner said.

Their families told our sister station 7 News there will be a prayer vigil Sunday at 4 p.m.

SCHP’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.