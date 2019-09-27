15-year-old creates nonprofit, publishes 3 books, wins $10K young hero award

A 15-year-old boy’s achievements have led to a national award and a $10,000 prize.

Udom Appiah has written and published three books, made it to the National Spelling Bee, and started a nonprofit organization that’s helped more than a dozen upstate charities.

Udom is going above and beyond for his community. The Spartanburg teen loves to play basketball. when he was just 12 years old he had an idea for a 7th-grade project. He invited local athletes and celebrities to play ball games and raise money for local charities. He calls it Ball4good.

With help from his mentor, Mary Thomas, his idea eventually became a nonprofit organization that has raised more than $70,000 for 16 local charities.

But if you ask Adom, he’s not in this for the praise. “I really don’t want it to be about me, Adom said. “I want it to be about the whole Ball4good effort and the team behind it because without a team we can’t get anything done.”

One of his books has been accepted by the US Library of Congress and he has received many awards for his accomplishments, including this year’s Gloria Barron prize for young heroes

The Gloria Barron prize awards 15 young people with a $10,000 to support their service work and education.