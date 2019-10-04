15-year-old dies in crash in Wallace area involving tractor-trailer

WALLACE, SC (WBTW) – Officials have identified the person killed in a crash Tuesday as a 15-year-old girl from Wallace.
Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown identified the girl as Emily Paul. She died after the car she was riding in was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Tuesday when a tractor-trailer turned left from SC-38 onto Hickory Grove Road in front of a car traveling on SC-38.
Paul was a passenger in that car and died following the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer is charged with failure to yield the right of way.
Following the news the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office released a post on Facebook saying:
Marlboro County Sheriff’s OfficeToday the youth of Marlboro County are confused, upset, and hurting over the loss of a precious young life. It’s in these times that we as parents and guardians struggle the most because we know there are no words that take the pain away, no clever hashtags to heal the hurt, and no 10 step plans to make it all better.
What we do know is that love conquers all and today we want to tell you that we love you and we are praying for you. More importantly, we want to encourage you to use this loss as a reminder of how beautiful yet fragile this life is. Share a kind word, do a good deed, walk in love and grace. Our time on this earth is but a vapor, that appears for a little time and then vanishes away. Do your part to make this life a happy, healthy, and joyful one for yourself and those around you.
If you need to talk we’re here. We don’t have all the answers but we have time and we’re here to listen with you, cry with you, and just be there for you. #MarlboroStrong has always been a hashtag but today #MarlboroStrong is our hearts’ cry for you over the days and weeks to come.