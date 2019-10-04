15-year-old dies in crash in Wallace area involving tractor-trailer

WALLACE, SC (WBTW) – Officials have identified the person killed in a crash Tuesday as a 15-year-old girl from Wallace.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown identified the girl as Emily Paul. She died after the car she was riding in was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Tuesday when a tractor-trailer turned left from SC-38 onto Hickory Grove Road in front of a car traveling on SC-38.

Paul was a passenger in that car and died following the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer is charged with failure to yield the right of way.

Following the news the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office released a post on Facebook saying: