15-year-old who went missing in Myrtle Beach found safe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police announced the missing 15-year-old girl, Christina, has now been found safe.

Christina went missing from 5300 N Ocean Blvd, Dunes Village, in Myrtle Beach and was previously last seen on the beach around noon on Wednesday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department updated their status on Facebook Friday, saying,” Christina has been found SAFE!”

Christina’s mother told News13 that they’re on vacation from Richmond, Virginia and were at the hotel pool when Christina went for a walk on the beach.