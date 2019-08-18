150 jobs coming to the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A tool retailer is holding a job fair in Florence this week to fill 150 full-time positions.

Harbor Freight Tools is looking for help at its distribution center in Dillon. Company recruiters will be at SiMT at Florence-Darlington Technical College Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, according to a press release.

Recruiters are looking for operations coordinators, warehouse associates and equipment operators, as well as jobs within warehouse operations.

The company says applicants must meet these requirements:

  • Be able to lift and carry items weighing up to 50 pounds
  • Perform basic math calculations
  • Ability to read shipping and receiving documents and identify information that’s needed
  • Basic computer knowledge

Job offers will be made on the spot.

To reserve an interview slot, click here.

