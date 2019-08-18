150 jobs coming to the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A tool retailer is holding a job fair in Florence this week to fill 150 full-time positions.

Harbor Freight Tools is looking for help at its distribution center in Dillon. Company recruiters will be at SiMT at Florence-Darlington Technical College Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, according to a press release.

Recruiters are looking for operations coordinators, warehouse associates and equipment operators, as well as jobs within warehouse operations.

The company says applicants must meet these requirements:

Be able to lift and carry items weighing up to 50 pounds

Perform basic math calculations

Ability to read shipping and receiving documents and identify information that’s needed

Basic computer knowledge

Job offers will be made on the spot.

To reserve an interview slot, click here.