154 lbs. of prohibited bologna seized at the border

(CNN) – Border officials busted a driver trying to smuggle contraband in from Mexico. That contraband? Bologna.

Officials questioned a man at a crossing in El Paso after noticing red rolls behind his seat.

Apparently the man knew he wasn’t allowed to bring in products containing pork because he lied and said it was turkey ham. That would have been allowed but pork is forbidden because it can introduce disease to the domestic pork industry.

The suspect obviously wasn’t transporting the meat just for personal consumption. Officers seized 14 rolls of it weighing 154 pounds.

A press release from the Customs and Border Protection Office said the Mexican bologna was then destroyed, though it’s not exactly clear how.

As for the driver, they let him go.