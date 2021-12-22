$15K in counterfeit goods seized, 18 people arrested in Myrtle Beach operation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have arrested 18 people and seized $15,000 in counterfeit goods in an operation to curb shoplifting during the holiday season.
Officers also recovered nearly 1,700 dollars in stolen merchandise. The names and charges of those arrested during the operation are listed below.
- Shaquoya Bonaparte, 31, of North Charleston – Shoplifting Enhanced, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Burglary Tools
- Camerin Butler, 21, of Mullins – Shoplifting
- Loy Cox, 45, of Surfside Beach – Obtaining Goods Under False Pretense Enhanced, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl 2nd
- Carol Devine, 74, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting
- Jason Grecar, 45, of Doylestown, OH – Shoplifting
- Amanda Green, 36, of Loris – Shoplifting Enhanced
- Nathan Hendron, 42, of Clifton, IL – Possession of Fentanyl, Obtaining Goods under False Pretenses,
- Todd Hobble, 48, of Myrtle Beach, Trespassing Enhanced 3rd or more
- Samuel Hollingsworth, 50, of Socastee – Shoplifting Enhanced, Resisting Arrest
- Bruce Newkirk, 33, of Aynor – Shoplifting
- Michael Newman, 46, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting Enhanced
- Jacob Powell, 42, of Thompson, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine, Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest
- Anna Reeves, 37, of Myrtle Beach – Possession of Methamphetamine
- Tiara Reid, 28, of Charleston – Shoplifting
- Kofi Robinson, 50, of Myrtle Beach – Two counts of Shoplifting Enhanced
- John Royal, 38, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting
- Kardan Smalls, 21, of James Island – Shoplifting
- Tommie Williams, 40, of Pheonix, AZ – Operating without a Business License