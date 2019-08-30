15th annual Darlington car hauler parade brings large crowd

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The 15th annual Darlington Car Hauler Parade returns to the Florence Center.

Fans got ready for the Bojangles Southern 500 in Darlington taking place this Sunday.

“I used to be a big NASCAR fan but I kinda got away from it for a few years and now I’m just starting to get back into it because this is a big area for NASCAR,” said fan, Linda Campbell.

People of all ages attended the parade, excited to see the trucks make their way in and out of the parking lot.

“The have all these cars out here from the 70’s and 80’s which is classic and you get to look inside the engine and take pictures with all the trailers out here and then come down the road and just watch them go by, it’s pretty cool,” said fan, Monty Johnson.

Fans were excited to experience their first race and others have been attending for several years.

“I brought him down and I’m trying to get him to get into NASCAR,” said Campbell.

“We look forward it to every year, we’ve been coming here since 2013,” Barbara Collins

And many are ready for an eventful weekend no matter who they’re rooting for.

“Kyle driver number 18 with a Toyota camry,” said Johnson.

“I’m a Jeff Gordon fan, but he’s retired now,” said Campbell.