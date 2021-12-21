16-year-old arrested in the shooting death of Laurinburg convenient store employee

LAURINGBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police have arrested a teenager in the shooting death of a convenience store employee in November.

Around 11:59 p.m. on November 27, Nabil Alrabaly, 32, and another employee were leaving Ahlams Convenience Store at 1116 S. Caledonia Road, when a 16-year-old male is accused of getting into the vehicle with Alrabaly and demanding money.

Alrabaly got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away when, according to police, the teen shot at him. Alrabaly was struck, and died as a result of his injuries.

The juvenile was apprehended and later transported to a juvenile facility. The investigation continues at this time.

If anyone has any information, you can contact the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.