16-year-old Georgia high school student shot at bus stop; 17-year-old classmate in custody

ATLANTA (WSAV) – A 16-year-old Georgia student was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot at a bus stop, police said.

A Lawrenceville police lieutenant told WXIA that the shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. in the Saddle Shoals neighborhood. The student, a sophomore at Central Gwinnett High School, was in critical condition, WXIA said.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody after the shooting, and Shane Orr, Central Gwinnett’s principal, confirmed that the teenager is also a student at the school. Orr called the shooting a “grave situation.”

Lawrenceville is a suburb of Atlanta, approximately 30 miles from downtown.