16-year-old Georgia high school student shot at bus stop; 17-year-old classmate in custody

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (WSAV) – A 16-year-old Georgia student was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot at a bus stop, police said.

A Lawrenceville police lieutenant told WXIA that the shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. in the Saddle Shoals neighborhood. The student, a sophomore at Central Gwinnett High School, was in critical condition, WXIA said.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody after the shooting, and Shane Orr, Central Gwinnett’s principal, confirmed that the teenager is also a student at the school. Orr called the shooting a “grave situation.”

Lawrenceville is a suburb of Atlanta, approximately 30 miles from downtown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories