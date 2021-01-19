16-year-old Horry County girl died after someone fired weapon from vehicle; another person shot in leg

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A 16-year-old Horry County girl died after someone in a vehicle shot into the vehicle that she and others were in last Friday.

Katrina Jackson of the Cedar Branch community died following the shooting that happened on Hemingway Road just after midnight.

A police report obtained by News13 Tuesday says that people in the same car as Katrina told police that they were traveling on Hemingway Road when they observed an “unknown vehicle following extremely close behind them”. That’s when they say the suspect vehicle pulled beside them, as if they were passing. Then, someone inside the suspect vehicle began firing at the other vehicle, striking it several times, according to the report.

In addition to Katrina being struck, we’ve learned a second person inside the car was shot in the leg. Two others were also in the vehicle, according to the report, but unharmed.

The report indicates that spent shell casings and glass from one of the vehicles stretched for about a quarter of a mile.

The report does not mention any suspect or suspect vehicle information. No arrests have been announced in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477.

