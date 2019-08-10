16-year-old shot to death at upstate apartment complex

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A 16-year-old has died after he was shot at an apartment complex in Spartanburg County, Friday night.

The shooting happened around 11:45pm at the Whispering Pines Apartments on Abner Road.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Amir Omarion Brewer-Samuel of Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

