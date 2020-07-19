17-year-old airlifted to hospital after falling at Hanging Rock State Park

DANBURY, N.C. — A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after falling at Hanging Rock State Park on Saturday, according to NC park officials.
Stokes County EMS crews responded when the teen fell about 30 feet from a trail.
Stokes County crews got a call at 11:34 a.m. telling them about the fall at Hanging Rock.
The 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.
This is a developing story.
