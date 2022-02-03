17-year-old arrested in November deadly shooting in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been arrested in a deadly shooting that happened at the intersection of Indian Branch Road and Beatrice Street in November.

On November 6, two cars stopped were stopped on the road and were allegedly shooting at each other early in the morning. One person was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Warrants were obtained for the arrest of a 17-year-old, and they have been arrested and charged, but no name or further information has been released at this time.

