17-year-old charged with attempted murder for strangling mother, leaving her face down in South Carolina hotel room

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult with attempted murder after Rock Hill Police said she strangled her mother and left her face down on the bed of a local hotel room.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers received a call at 8:12 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, that someone may have been murdered at a local hotel.

The 911 caller said that her granddaughter came to her home, saying she may have just killed her mother at the hotel.

Rock Hill Police said they were familiar with the 17-year-old and her mother due to ‘events that occurred earlier’ that Saturday morning. At 6 a.m. that day, officers had been called out to the hotel due to the 17-year-old causing a disturbance in the lobby of the hotel.

At that time, the hotel staff requested the teen and her mother to leave and be placed on trespass notice. Officers told the two to leave the hotel and they were given until 11 a.m. to leave by staff.

When Rock Hill officers were called back to the hotel after 8:12 a.m., they found the door to the room open and could see the 38-year-old mother face down on the bed. Officers were able to get a response from the woman, who had ligature marks on her neck.

Police said the woman was coherent but wasn’t able to remember the events of the incident. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While on scene, Rock Hill Police and the Forensic Services Unit received a call that there was video of the incident showing the 17-year-old strangle her mother and leave the hotel room.

Officers were able to locate the 17-year-old daughter and arrest her for attempted murder. She was charged as an adult based on the severity of the crime, Rock Hill Police said.

