17-year-old killed in Laurinburg homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – Laurinburg Police officials say a 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday.

According to LPD, officers responded to Phritz Street in the City about 3:30 Sunday afternoon for a reported gunshot victim.

Officers saw a crowd running toward the location of the victim.

The 17-year-old male was found unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Call the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146 with information.

Count on News13 for updates in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com