17-year-old killed in Laurinburg homicide

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – Laurinburg Police officials say a 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday.

According to LPD, officers responded to Phritz Street in the City about 3:30 Sunday afternoon for a reported gunshot victim.

Officers saw a crowd running toward the location of the victim.

The 17-year-old male was found unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Call the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146 with information.

Count on News13 for updates in this investigation.