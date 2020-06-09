17-year-old murder suspect bonds out of jail in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A 17-year-old murder suspect has been released from jail on bond in Florence County, according to online booking records.

Jaqwon Baker was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Monday afternoon, according to booking information.

Jaqwon Baker (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

Baker, along with 18-year-old Johnny Dargan and 25-year-old Jermaine McLeod, face a murder charge in the May 2019 shooting death of Leon Johnson, of Florence. Johnson was shot at the corner of Main Street and Orange Street in Timmonsville. He was 39 years old.

McLeod is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. McLeod and Dargan remain in the Florence County Detention Center.

