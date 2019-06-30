18-month-old dies after being struck in Florence County church parking lot

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An 18-month-old child is dead after being involved in a car accident Sunday afternoon.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office tells News13 that the accident happened in a church parking lot on South Eaddy Ford Road near Johnsonville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol database lists the incident as having happened at 12:51 Sunday afternoon. The website also says the incident happened at 220 South Eaddy Ford Road. That address is the home of the Mt. Moriah Christian Church.

The incident is currently under investigation by the SCHP.

News13 has reached out to the SCHP for additional information.

Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.