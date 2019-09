LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The driver of an 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital following a crash near Loris.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened near East Highway 9 bypass and Highway 747 at around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on their own. They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as one eastbound lane will be closed as responders work to clear the scene.