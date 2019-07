CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – An 18-wheeler overturned in an early morning crash after hitting a boat that was in the road.

The wreck happened on Highway 501 between Aynor and Conway near D Street. Horry County Fire Rescue got the call around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Credit: Horry County Fire Rescue Facebook

No one was seriously hurt in the crash. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is still investigating the incident.