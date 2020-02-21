18-wheeler overturns, traffic backed up near Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Traffic is backed up in Florence County after an 18-wheeler overturned on S. Irby Street late Thursday.

It happened near Branford Road, south of the city of Florence. Troopers were called to the scene around 8:40 p.m. Traffic is moving, but slowly.

A News13 photographer on the scene said part of S. Irby Street was blocked around 10 p.m. He also said at least two other vehicles were involved. One of the photos shows a vehicle in a ditch along the side of the road.









We’re working to learn whether anyone was hurt. Count on News13 for updates.