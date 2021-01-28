FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County deputies arrested a man they say broke into multiple cars in Florence, stealing multiple items from within.
Around Dec. 21, deputies say Javeion Grant, 18, broke into multiple vehicles on East Homewood Avenue and Cypress Road in Florence.
After breaking into the vehicles, Grant is alleged to have stolen an air compressor, a purse, a credit card and a handgun, according to authorities.
Grant is also charged with financial traction card theft. According to investigators, Grant is alleged to have attempted to use a stolen credit card at a local retail store.
Grant was charged with 10 counts of larceny/ breaking into motor vehicles and one count of financial traction card theft. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $20,000 surety bond.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- South Carolina first state to detect new COVID-19 variant, 1 case in Pee Dee
- Biden to reopen ACA insurance exchanges, sign health care orders
- You may not have to pay back your stimulus checks, but there are more tax changes coming
- Newsfeed Now: The race to get vaccinations ahead of COVID variants, fan scores with TikTok NFL style reviews
- 18-year-old arrested for breaking into multiple vehicles in Florence