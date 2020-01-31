18-year-old faces attempted murder, carjacking charges after shooting injures teen near Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC AREA (WBTW) – An 18-year-old is facing attempted murder and carjacking charges after a shooting injured a teen near Little River.
Trashawn Travon Hemingway, 18, of Little River, was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on January 24 in the area of Oscar Road and Jones Lane, according to Horry County police. Hemingway’s charges include attempted murder, carjacking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“Evidence and information derived over the course of the investigation suggests that Hemingway carjacked the 16-year-old victim and, during the incident, the victim was shot multiple times,” Horry County police said.
Hemingway remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as 10:45 a.m. Friday. No bond has been set.
