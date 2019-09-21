18-year-old Fort Jackson soldier dies following medical emergency; Investigation underway

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The Fort Jackson community is mourning the loss of an 18-year-old soldier who died Friday night.

The 18-year-old had some sort of medical emergency and was pronounced dead at Providence Hospital, according to a press release from the Fort Jackson Commanding General.

Fort Jackson is not releasing the soldier’s identity yet. Officials did say they were from North Carolina.

Investigations are taking place now to learn more about what happened.

Count on News13 for updates as more information is released.